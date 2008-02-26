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EOLICAS DE PORTUGAL INDUSTRIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,492,500
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 70,492,500
Industry : € 70,492,500
Signature date(s)
2/06/2008 : € 26,144,000
2/06/2008 : € 44,348,500

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2008
20070270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Eolicas de Portugal Industria
A wind turbine producer
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 65% of project costs
Under appraisal
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of production facilities for wind turbines

Strengthen the competitiveness and establish a supply base for wind energy projects in the region

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has no significant environmental impact. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The private sector promoter utilises procurement procedures, which are usual in the industry and are satisfactory to EIB. EU procurement Directives are not applicable.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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