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INTESA SANPAOLO ENVIRONMENT PG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 350,000,000
Credit lines : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2007 : € 350,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2007
20070265
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Intesa Sanpaolo Environment PG

Banca Intesa Infrastrutture e Sviluppo S.p.A and Banca OPI S.p.A., specialised subsidiaries of the Intesa Sanpaolo banking group for public sector and infrastructure financing, which are going to merge by January 1st, 2008.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to Eur 350 million.
EIB loan will cover up to 50% of total project costs.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for the financing of small and medium sized investments in the infrastructure field.

To sustain small and medium-sized investments of EU interest promoted mainly by local authorities and other public or private entities, including environment (renewable energies, water, waste management, urban rehabilitation schemes) for at least 70% of the facility amount and, for the balance, energy and human capital (education and health).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Complying with EU and national legislation on environmental protection.

Complying with EC procurement procedures.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications

European Investment Bank | European Investment Fund

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