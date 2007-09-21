Panama City and Bay Sanitation Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project addresses the improvement of sanitary and environmental conditions in Panama City through the construction of wastewater collectors, a wastewater interceptor and a Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). The Bank will finance part of the interceptor and two wastewater collectors.
Improvement of health and environment through wastewater treatment.
If located in the EU a full EIA according to Annex I of EIA directive 97/11/EC would be required for the WWTP. The collectors and the interceptor would fall under Annex II. The promoter has confirmed that an Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out. The project is expected to have positive environmental and social impact through improved wastewater treatment services and living conditions.
The size of the project will require international competitive bidding according to EIB procurement guidelines, or according to acceptable guidelines of other IFIs. The number of contracts involved in the project, the estimated amounts and the requirements in terms of thresholds for international tendering are to be defined.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.