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MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,250,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 50,250,000
Services : € 50,250,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2007 : € 50,250,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2007
20070249
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Meridiam Infrastructure Fund
Meridiam Infrastructure Managers S.à.r.l (“MIM”), a fund management company established solely for the purposes of managing the Fund, sponsored by the Credit Agricole Group and AECOM Global.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the Fund is to invest in new public infrastructure / PPP projects in sectors that include transport, health and social infrastructure  with a particular focus on larger scale transportation projects (e.g. road, rail, tunnel and bridges).

The Fund will invest equity and quasi equity in a combination of new-build projects as well as in existing companies that have substantial ongoing capital expenditure programmes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The projects to be targeted by the Fund will be large and medium-sized infrastructure projects and companies. The projects shall comply with applicable EU and national environmental laws. The investment guidelines of the Fund will set out the obligations of the Fund managers in that respect.

To be in accordance with the relevant EU legislation, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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