EMS Electricity Network Upgrading

Summary sheet
Design, supply, construction, and operation of six power substations.
The project has the purpose of maintaining and improving the reliability and quality of power supply, reducing technical losses, and lowering operation and maintenance costs. The schemes are geographically dispersed all over Serbia.
The Bank’s services, in co-operation with the European Commission, will take particular care to ensure that proper attention is given to all environmental concerns and appropriate mitigation measures are implemented, in line with the Bank’s relevant guidelines, including issues relating to nature conservation areas.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.