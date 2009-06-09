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BRITNED UK-NL EL INTERCONNECTOR TEN-E

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 150,000,000
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2009 : € 150,000,000
9/12/2009 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - SEA and Habitat Assessment of Britned Interconnector - EN
Related press
UK/The Netherland: EIB support joint venture between National Grid and TenneT to build interconnector

Summary sheet

Release date
9 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2009
20070229
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Britned UK-NL EL Interconnector TEN-E

BritNed Development Ltd.
(a joint venture between:
National Grid Plc, UK, and
TenneT Holding BV, NL)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project concerns the design, construction and operation of a submarine HVDC cable link across the North Sea between The Netherlands and Great Britain.

The Project will enable the trade of electricity between The Netherlands and the UK by taking advantage of differences in the price profiles in the two markets, and would thereby contribute to the deepening of the EU internal market in electricity, increase market liquidity and decrease price volatility. Moreover, the Project is expected to offer increased security of supply to the UK power system at competitive cost.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Both the British and Dutch sides of the Project underwent environmental analysis, including appropriate biodiversity assessment, and received environmental and administrative approvals from the respective national authorities.

The Promoter is subject to the UK public procurement legislation which complies with the requirements of the EU Directives on public procurement. The principal EPC contracts for cable manufacture & installation and converter stations were let separately in 2007 following publications in the EU Official Journal and competitive tendering. Overall the procurement procedures followed appear acceptable and in the interest of the Project.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - SEA and Habitat Assessment of Britned Interconnector - EN
Related press
UK/The Netherland: EIB support joint venture between National Grid and TenneT to build interconnector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
UK/The Netherland: EIB support joint venture between National Grid and TenneT to build interconnector
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - SEA and Habitat Assessment of Britned Interconnector - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications