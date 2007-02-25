MILLICOM GSM (PARAGUAY)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the coverage and capacity expansion of the existing GSM network and related support systems to cope with subscriber growth and the shut down of older technology TDMA sites.
Contributing to i) improving overall access to telecommunications in Paraguay, ii) support the EU policy goal of promoting interoperable technologies and iii) allow the transfer of European economic and technological knowledge.
If the project were located within the EU, it would not be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment, as defined under Annexes I and II of the EU EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The scope and applicability of the national legislation on EIA will be reviewed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the competitive sector of mobile telecommunication services. Therefore the promoter is exempted from public procurement procedures and may apply other procedures in the best interest of the project. The detailed procedures and the resulting unit costs will be checked during appraisal.
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