Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TIM CELULAR PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/06/2008 : € 34,000,000
3/06/2008 : € 166,000,000
Other links
Related press
Brazil: First EIB loan outside Europe to include UMTS broadband technology

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/06/2008
20070223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tim Celular Project
Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million
Up to EUR 1,450 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the investments relating to the expansion and modernisation of a mobile digital communication network in Brazil using 2G and 3G technologies.

Contributing to
i) support EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment,
ii) contribute to the economic development of Brazil and
iii) allow the transfer of European technology and know-how.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In Europe, telecom activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of EU Directive 97/11/EC (concerning Environmental Impact Assessment requirements) and are subject only to national legislation. The promoter’s approach to visual and health impacts and its compliance with national and/or European/International regulations on environmental and social issues will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company providing its services in liberalized markets, and is therefore exempt from utility type regulations. During appraisal it will be assessed whether the procurement procedures followed by the promoter or its group appear fair, economically and technically effective, and in the interest of the project.

Other links
Related press
Brazil: First EIB loan outside Europe to include UMTS broadband technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Brazil: First EIB loan outside Europe to include UMTS broadband technology
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications