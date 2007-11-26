AEP OUAGADOUGOU II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Extension of the drinking water production, supply and distribution network serving the conurbation of Ouagadougou from the Ziga dam.
The project will contribute to the implementation of the investment programme required to achieve the Millennium Development Goals, thus helping to reduce poverty and improve the living conditions of the local population.
has already been conducted. Burkina Faso's Environment Ministry has signalled its agreement to implementation of the project. An environmental management plan will have to be submitted by ONEA.
The procurement procedures applied by ONEA meet international standards for similar projects. The works have been divided into nine lots, which will be put out to international tender in keeping with the Bank's eligibility criteria.
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