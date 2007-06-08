Provincia di Firenze.

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the financing of infrastructure schemes in the domains of education, urban renewal and road safety included in the Province’s three-year investment programme 2007-2009.
The project includes investment schemes responding to European objectives, forming part of a coherent development plan oriented at re-launching the Province’s growth and further diversifying its economic structure focusing on domains, where the Province has institutional competences. These include increasing safety and connectivity of the local transport network as well as urban regeneration schemes targeting some historical buildings in Florence, a city classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. A special focus of this operation is to upgrade the Province’s secondary education infrastructure with the aim to ensure high standards of educational performance, thereby promoting the transition to a service-oriented knowledge economy. Moreover, by facilitating commuting flows from the Province’s municipalities to Florence, the Province is encouraging higher economic synergies between the capital and its surrounding areas.
The project includes a wide range of infrastructure schemes, for which EIA and biodiversity safeguarding procedures will be applied according to their size and location. Applicable EU Directives have been transposed into regional legislation and the promoter will be required to verify for each scheme that applicable environmental requirements have been complied with, notably those concerning EIA. The project appraisal will verify if a Strategic Environmental Assessment has been undertaken in line with “SEA” Directive 2001/42/EC.
The promoter follows EU public procurement procedures. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC)), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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