Lodz Regional Tramway

Summary sheet
The project covers investments relating to modernisation of tram infrastructure, reconstruction of the road infrastructure, supply of rolling stock and traffic management system for the City of Łódź section of the Regional Tramway Zgierz-Łódź-Pabianice.
The investments aim at increasing the capacity and quality of the public transport services in the City of Lodz.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/CEE (as amended by Directive 97/11/EC). Due to the predominantly urban characteristics of the project, environmental impacts are expected to be limited and Natura 2000 areas unlikely to be affected. The project should have positive effects on the environment, particularly in view of the improvement in the quality of the urban environment and the reduction of greenhouse gasses emission due to the expected decrease of car traffic in the city centre. Compliance of the project with the respective Directives will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure, where applicable, that the investments to be financed under the present operation will comply with EU procurement Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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