Hospitales de Barcelona

Summary sheet
Orden Hospitalaria de San Juan de Dios.
The project involves: - the construction of the new Hospital Sant Boi de Llobregat, which will replace the existing Hospital de St. Boi, built in 1975, - and the upgrading of the existing Children’s hospital in Esplugues de Llobregat. Both hospitals are located within the province of Barcelona, in the Comunidad Autónoma de Cataluña (CAC).
The construction/renovation of the health care facilities will improve access by increasing activity and quality of healthcare available to the growing population of Barcelona province. Furthermore, the new capacity will allow the Promoter to offer new services supported by state-of-the-art technology to comply with its role of referral in maternal and child specialties and to implement modern models of service delivery.
Council Directive 97/11/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically mention health activities, though as an urban development Appendix II of the Directive could apply. The basis for requesting (or not) an EIA by the competent authorities, the local planning and approval process and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitat’s and Bird’s Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
The application of the appropriate procurement procedures will be confirmed during project appraisal, but it is not expected to be problematic.
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