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PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,585,645.8
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 43,585,645.8
Composite infrastructure : € 43,585,645.8
Signature date(s)
11/10/2007 : € 43,585,645.8
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 1.2 billion for priority projects in the Pardubice Region

Summary sheet

Release date
23 July 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/10/2007
20070160
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Pardubice Regional Infrastructure II
The Region of Pardubice (Pardubický kraj)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to CZK 1.2 billion.
Currently estimated at some CZK 5 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan, to be set up as a framework facility, will partly cover the Pardubice Region financial needs related to investments during the first half of the 2007-13 Structural Funds programming period. The project will comprise priority schemes included in the regional operational programme North-East and in national operational programmes, as well as own investments of the Region, undertaken without the EU grant assistance.

The project aims at both facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investment schemes responding to the EU policy priorities for the further development of the Region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental legislation in the Czech Republic is based on Act No 100/2001 on EIA and Act No 114/1992 on Nature and Landscape Protection – Natura 2000, and reflects the relevant EU legislation.

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation (Act No 137/2006), and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 1.2 billion for priority projects in the Pardubice Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 1.2 billion for priority projects in the Pardubice Region
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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