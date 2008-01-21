IEP - Intercity Express Programme

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Summary sheet
The UK Department for Transport
The project consists of a circa 30 year contract for the design, manufacture, financing and maintenance of a new fleet of trains to serve several UK TEN-T rail routes. The new fleet is expected to consist of up to 1500 new vehicles.
The trains are to be designed to meet a demanding range of requirements including energy efficiency, minimisation of emissions, optimised carrying capacity and the European technical standards for interoperability (e.g. ERTMS).
The supply of rolling stock does not fall within the scope of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) nor the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. Therefore neither an EIA nor a SEA is required for the rolling stock component of the project. Any proposals for new maintenance depots and scrapping procedures for rolling stock taken out of service will be investigated at appraisal.
Department for Transport is an organisation that is subject to EU public procurement directives. The procurement of rolling stock falls under the EU Procurement Directive for utilities. DfT has launched a restricted negotiated procedure with OJEU publication 2007/S 48-059536 on 9 March 2007. A short list of three bidders was announced in August 2007.
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