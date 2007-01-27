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THE BUILDING BLOCK EQUITY FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 5,000,000
Services : € 5,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2007 : € 5,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2007
20070127
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
The Building Block Equity Fund
Bader, a Lebanese entrepreneurial network.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to the lower of EUR 5 million or 25% of fund size.
Up to USD 22 million (EUR 17 million) fund size.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Participation in the setting up of a private equity fund focused on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Lebanon.

The project will improve the financing of SMEs in Lebanon. SMEs are seen as a key factor for the reconstruction and improvement of the competitiveness of Lebanon's economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will only invest in companies that comply with the environmental standards required by the EIB.

Not applicable.

Comments

Lebanese technology, services or innovative traditional companies.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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