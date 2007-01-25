Rotterdam Port Second Maasvlakte-TEN

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Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of the external maritime defence works, land reclamation and the internal basic infrastructure of an extension to the Port of Rotterdam in the North Sea, forming part of the so called Delta Plan.
The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Rotterdam to accommodate future growth mainly in container and chemicals traffic. The premises are situated in deep water, which will greatly benefit these sectors. Rotterdam port is the main import/export gateway for industries near the river Rhine. Therefore the project will improve transport links within the EU and between the EU and third countries.
The project falls under Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) and a full EIA process has been initiated. Extensive environmental impact studies have wholly been carried out and a non-technical summary (NTS) is available at www.portofrotterdam.com . Extensive compensation measures have been identified and approved by the European Commission. At present the promoter is launching the public consultation enquiries and expects the full process to be completed by end of February 2008.
In accordance with Directive 2004/17/EC the promoter is subject to EU tendering rules and follows open tendering procedures.
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