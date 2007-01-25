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ROTTERDAM PORT SECOND MAASVLAKTE-TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 900,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 900,000,000
Transport : € 900,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/01/2008 : € 100,000,000
18/10/2010 : € 250,000,000
10/05/2012 : € 250,000,000
9/10/2009 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB finalises EUR 900m funding for Maasvlakte 2
Related press
The Netherlands: EUR 900m for the new port area Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/01/2008
20070125
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rotterdam Port Second Maasvlakte-TEN
Havenbedrijf Rotterdam Ir. T. Menssen MBA CFO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 900 million.
Estimated at some EUR 2160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of the external maritime defence works, land reclamation and the internal basic infrastructure of an extension to the Port of Rotterdam in the North Sea, forming part of the so called Delta Plan.

The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Rotterdam to accommodate future growth mainly in container and chemicals traffic. The premises are situated in deep water, which will greatly benefit these sectors. Rotterdam port is the main import/export gateway for industries near the river Rhine. Therefore the project will improve transport links within the EU and between the EU and third countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) and a full EIA process has been initiated. Extensive environmental impact studies have wholly been carried out and a non-technical summary (NTS) is available at www.portofrotterdam.com . Extensive compensation measures have been identified and approved by the European Commission. At present the promoter is launching the public consultation enquiries and expects the full process to be completed by end of February 2008.

In accordance with Directive 2004/17/EC the promoter is subject to EU tendering rules and follows open tendering procedures.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB finalises EUR 900m funding for Maasvlakte 2
Related press
The Netherlands: EUR 900m for the new port area Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB finalises EUR 900m funding for Maasvlakte 2
Related press
The Netherlands: EUR 900m for the new port area Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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