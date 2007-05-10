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CAPMEZZANINE MAROC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 6,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 6,000,000
Services : € 6,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2007 : € 6,000,000
Other links
Related press
Morocco: FEMIP supports SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2007
20070099
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Capmezzanine Morocco
Accès Capital Atlantique S.A., a subsidiary of Morocco's Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
The amount of the Bank’s investment will not exceed the equivalent in Moroccan dirhams (MAD) of EUR 6m or, if this amount is lower, 25% of the fund's capital.
The fund will have minimum capital of MAD 250m at the first closing (around EUR 22.5m). The promoters are aiming for capital of MAD 500m (EUR 45m) at the second closing.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of the Bank's acquisition of an equity participation in a fledgling investment fund, financed from the European Union's budgetary resources (risk capital managed by the Bank under the MEDA II Regulation).

The purpose of the fund will be to make equity and quasi-equity investments (mezzanine finance) in small and medium-sized enterprises domiciled and operating in Morocco. The fund will invest in enterprises operating in all business sectors except real estate, agriculture, raw materials, defence and other sectors traditionally excluded by the EIB.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

Comments

Financial intermediation and investment funds.

Other links
Related press
Morocco: FEMIP supports SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: FEMIP supports SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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