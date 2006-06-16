E-K-P-P-T MOTORWAY PPP (TEN)

Summary sheet
The entire concession project is a TEN, with the section between Elefsina and Patras (184 km) being a priority TEN (section of PATHE Motorway) and the remaining 182 km being part of the Trans-European Road Network (TEN-T ) in Greece.
The project will improve road access to/from western and northern Peloponnese from/to Athens Metropolitan area and the northern regions of Greece. The proposed motorway sections will improve traffic conditions and reduce travel times, road accidents and vehicle-operating costs.
The project may fall under the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (EU Directive 2001/42). The environmental aspects of the project will be reviewed during appraisal.
The project is being procured as a PPP in conformity with the relevant EU Directives. Procurement was advertised in the Official Journal (S12-008206/18.01.2001; 2001/S54-037211/17.03.2001 and 2001/S91-062118/12.05.2001) and following a pre-qualification process four consortia were invited to bid by Ministerial Decision dated 16.06.2006. Two consortia, Apion Kleos and Hellenic Autopistas submitted binding offers on 18.12.2006. Apion Kleos was announced preferred bidder on 24.04.2007.
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