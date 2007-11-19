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EGAS GAS GRID REINFORCEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/10/2008 : € 250,000,000
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/10/2008
20070088
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGAS Gas Grid Reinforcement

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and
Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO), Cairo.

 

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 280 million.
EUR 588 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the design, construction, commissioning and commercial operation of five large diameter pipelines with a total length of c. 835 km reinforcing the eastern and southern part of the national high-pressure gas transmission system.

The object is to strengthen the national gas transmission system in view of increasing gas demand in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will request the Promoter to carry out EIAs with appropriate public consultation, which will be reviewed by the Bank.

 

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

 

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Environmental Monitoring Plan - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Existing Environment - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Public Consultation Process - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Elnubaria - Elsadat - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Environmental Legislation - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Conclusions - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Alternatives - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Table of contents - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Project Description - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - References - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - for Gerga Aswan Onshore Gas Pipeline - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Environmental Management Plan - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Elsadat - Elfayoum - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Introduction - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Environmental Impacts & Mitigation Measures - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Photo Documentation - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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