ONE - PROJETS HYDROELECTRIQUES II

The hydropower schemes under the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC if located within the EU. This would leave it to the competent national authority to determine the requirement for an EIA based on the screening criteria specified in Annex III of the same directive.

According to national legislation for such a project, the environmental authorities require the promoter to prepare an environmental impact assessment (EIA), including an environmental action plan. The high voltage power lines connecting the schemes to the grid will probably also be subjected to an EIA. Studies will be carried out during appraisal to verify that the project is in line with EU environmental and social procedures, subject to local conditions and law.

By virtue of substituting for alternative fossil fuel-fired generation and thereby contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gases, the hydropower project may be eligible for registration under the Kyoto Protocol.