Fortum CHP and E-Metering

Summary sheet
The project consists of three components. Two of them aim to replace aging power and heat production capacities by modern, combined heat and power (CHP) or co-generation plants: (i) Construction of a combined-heat and power (CHP) plant in Poland; (ii) construction of a natural-gas fired CCGT plant co-generating power and heat in Finland; and (iii) implementation of a digital remote metering infrastructure on the low voltage level in Sweden.
In line with the EU Action Plan for Energy Efficiency, the project aims to expand the utilisation of combined heat and power plants in Europe, and to support climate change initiatives by promoting efficient generating technologies as well as the use of biomass. The introduction of digital metering is expected to contribute to the development of a harmonised pan-Nordic electricity retail market through automatic meter management (AMM) standardisation.
By virtue of their technical characteristics, the co-generation units are subject to an EIA in line with 97/11, Annex I (CCGT) and Annex II (CHP), respectively. Any adverse environmental impact of the digital remote metering infrastructure is expected to be minimal.
The promoter regularly publishes contract notices in the EU Official Journal under the applicable Directives, indicating that the procedures applied appear to follow the requirements. Full details of the followed procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.