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BGK GLOBAL LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/03/2010 : € 50,000,000
5/06/2008 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Poland: EUR 200 million for the extension of motorways
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Poland: EIB continues to support SME projects by EUR 50 million
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with EUR 925 million academic research and smaller and medium sized projects

Summary sheet

Release date
12 July 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/06/2008
20070068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BGK Credit Line II
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
Up to EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The second credit line for financing of mainly small-scale projects promoted by public sector entities.

The project will improve access to and conditions of long and medium term financing for public authorities promoting small and medium scale infrastructure projects in Poland (Convergence Region), thus contributing towards social and economic cohesion, as well as towards common interest in the fields of environment, energy, health, and/or education.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EC directives and national legislation and guidelines is made a condition to be confirmed for each allocation under the Global Loan.

Compliance with EC directives and national legislation and guidelines is made a condition to be confirmed for each allocation under the Global Loan.

Other links
Related press
Poland: EUR 200 million for the extension of motorways
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support SME projects by EUR 50 million
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with EUR 925 million academic research and smaller and medium sized projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EUR 200 million for the extension of motorways
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support SME projects by EUR 50 million
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with EUR 925 million academic research and smaller and medium sized projects
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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