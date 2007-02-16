BRE MORTGAGE MUNICIPAL GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed operation aims at eligible small and medium-scale investments in Poland implemented by public promoters of any size, contributing to the regional development, improvement of environmental protection, quality of life, development of i2i, rational use of energy, health and education in Poland.
The Bank's global loan would allow the intermediary to increase and diversify its long-term funding sources and to step up its longer-term financing of eligible projects. Furthermore, extension of the cooperation with the Bank's intermediaries in Poland will result in better service for the final beneficiaries, lower financing costs and enhance the Bank's presence within the municipal sector in Poland.
The Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with national legislation and EC Directives as appropriate.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure, where applicable, that the investments to be financed under the present operation will comply with EU procurement Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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