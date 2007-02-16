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BRE MORTGAGE MUNICIPAL GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,408,154.7
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 52,408,154.7
Credit lines : € 52,408,154.7
Signature date(s)
21/09/2007 : € 52,408,154.7
Other links
Related press
EIB Support of PLN 200 Million for Development of Local Infrastructure in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2007
20070065
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRE Mortgage Municipal Global Loan
Polish municipalities or municipal companies providing public services.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 200 million (EUR 52.21 million).
PLN 400 million (EUR 104.41 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation aims at eligible small and medium-scale investments in Poland implemented by public promoters of any size, contributing to the regional development, improvement of environmental protection, quality of life, development of i2i, rational use of energy, health and education in Poland.

The Bank's global loan would allow the intermediary to increase and diversify its long-term funding sources and to step up its longer-term financing of eligible projects. Furthermore, extension of the cooperation with the Bank's intermediaries in Poland will result in better service for the final beneficiaries, lower financing costs and enhance the Bank's presence within the municipal sector in Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with national legislation and EC Directives as appropriate.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure, where applicable, that the investments to be financed under the present operation will comply with EU procurement Directives.

Other links
Related press
EIB Support of PLN 200 Million for Development of Local Infrastructure in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Support of PLN 200 Million for Development of Local Infrastructure in Poland
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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