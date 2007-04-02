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TELEFONICA DEL PERU II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Peru : € 60,000,000
Telecom : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/07/2007 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB loan to Telefónica in Peru

Summary sheet

Release date
2 April 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2007
20070056
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Telefónica del Perú II
Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 60 million.
To be confirmed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the purchase and installation of equipment for the provision of  Telephony, Broadband Internet, Data Transmission, Cable Communications, Satellite Pay-TV and VSAT services in the main populated centres and in some rural areas of Peru.

Contributing to i) improving overall business productivity in Peru, ii) support a European Company with a strategic presence in Latin America and iii) allow the transfer of European economic and technological knowledge.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located within Europe, it would not fall under Annexes I and II of EU Directive 97/11/EC (concerning Environmental Impact Assessment requirements) and would be subject only to national legislation. The applicable legislation in Peru and its respect by the promoter will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company providing its services in liberalised markets. During appraisal EIB will assess whether the procurement procedures it followed were fair, transparent, economically/technically effective and in line with EIB procurement guidelines.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan to Telefónica in Peru

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan to Telefónica in Peru
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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