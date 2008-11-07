Moldova Chisinau Airport

Summary sheet
State Enterprise "Chisinau Airport"
The design, construction and commissioning of a range investments in airside infrastructure at Chisinau International Airport, including runway and taxiway rehabilitation, passenger apron expansion and reconstruction, provision of airside support equipment and minor expansion of terminal facility.
Project realisation would allow ensuring appropriate/required levels of safety, including the expansion of handling facilities to serve the expected continued growth in passenger volume.
The project schemes comprise rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing airside facilities and replacement of equipment and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact.
The Bank will require contracts tendering in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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