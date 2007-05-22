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AMBIENTE URBANO VENEZIA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 120,000,000
Urban development : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/09/2008 : € 6,500,000
23/11/2007 : € 7,000,000
10/09/2009 : € 7,150,000
23/11/2007 : € 20,000,000
3/09/2008 : € 22,350,000
23/11/2007 : € 27,000,000
31/10/2008 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 120 million for improving the urban environment in Venice

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2007
20070031
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ambiente Urbano Venezia II
Comune di Venezia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million.
EUR 244 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Urban renewal investments included in the city's medium-term public works programme.

The project aims at improving the city's environment and the urban infrastructure through urban renewal investments included in the city's medium-term public works programme (Programma triennale dei lavori pubblici 2007-2009).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

European Directive protocols will be applied for all relevant aspects of the environment.  The Bank will request to be informed of the decisions taken by the promoters on the necessity to undertake an EIA for each of the sub-projects.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/ shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

Construction

Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 120 million for improving the urban environment in Venice

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 120 million for improving the urban environment in Venice
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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