SVILUPPO INTEGRATO PROVINCIA ROMA II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Provincia di Roma
Infrastructure projects supporting integrated and sustainable development in the Province of Rome and in 16 smaller municipalities.
EIB financing will target the development of sustainable urban transport and mobility in the proximity of the Italian capital (around 50% of EIB financing); the enhancement of the infrastructure for secondary education around 25%) and urban renewal and cultural heritage schemes 25%).
The project encompasses a substantial set of infrastructure schemes, some of which might require EIA and biodiversity safeguarding procedures according to EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), depending on the size and location. The Bank services will closely review the regional application of environmental procedures. More specifically, each of the project schemes will be assessed to determine whether it falls under Annex I or Annex II and, for schemes falling under Annex II, whether EIA is to be carried out or not and on what basis. Scheme evaluation will include also possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives). Finally, the project appraisal will examine whether a Strategic Environmental Assessment has been undertaken in line with "SEA" Directive 2001/42/EC.
The promoter is bound to follow EU public procurement procedures. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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