Regione Campania Convergenza 2007-2013

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of investments of the Operational Programme under the Convergence objective in the Regione Campania
The project comprises two Operational Programmes prepared by the Regione Campania for the European Regional Development Fund and European Social Fund in the 2007-2013 programming period. The investment strategy will focus mainly on support of the sectors: human capital and services, transport, research, technological development, innovations and entrepreneurship, water and environmental protection.
The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Lending and, depending on its final scope, may have a number of effects on the environment, including energy efficiency and savings, efficiency in water use and waste waster management, improved waste treatment, rehabilitation of contaminated sites as well as environmental sustainability of the development policies in the future. The Bank will require from the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives.
As a public administration entity, the promoter is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, if and where appropriate. Projects with investment costs below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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