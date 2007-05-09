Post 2012 Carbon Credit Fund

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
(1) Purchase Side - Individual projects and companies generating carbon credits from their activities and whose investments will be supported by the Fund, i.a. in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, forestry and waste management including methane capture and from which the Fund will contract for the purchase of carbon credits.
(2) Sale Side – Those compliance and other purchasers whose need carbon credits to meet future compliance obligations under the EU ETS.
(3) The EU ETS Regulatory System – The Fund’s activities will support the EU ETS regulatory system pre and post-2012.
The proposal involves the establishment of a carbon credit fund, that will acquire Carbon Credits generated by the mitigation, prevention, reduction and/or sequestration of GHG emissions in the period 2013-22 (i.e. after the second phase of the ETS and the Kyoto Protocol commitment period) and which would qualify for inclusion in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.
Each project will also be required to meet the environmental and social standards of EIB.
The Fund will have an obligation that requires that the promoters of projects supported by the Fund to ensure that contracts have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU and / or national legislation, including publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
Environment
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.