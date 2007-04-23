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RURAL IMPULSE MICROFINANCE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 2,794,331.36
Sector(s)
Services : € 2,794,331.36
Signature date(s)
10/08/2007 : € 1,094,331.36
10/08/2007 : € 1,700,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2007
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 10/08/2007
20070016
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rural Impulse Microfinance Fund
Incofin
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 3 million (USD 3.5 million).
Up to EUR 30 million (USD 36 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A microfinance fund to be incorporated in Luxembourg with an objective to make debt and/or equity investments in microfinance institutions which provide financial services to the rural poor.

The fund's key objective is to provide local currency financing to rural microfinance institutions operating in developing countries and to ensure the capital preservation and a reasonable return for the shareholders. The first closing will include BIO, FMO, IFC, Incofin and KBC Private Equity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investee companies to meet minimum environmental standards to be specified and monitored by the Manager of the holding company.

Not applicable.

Comments

Microfinance sector.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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