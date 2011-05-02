KRIBI GAS FIRED POWER PROJECT

Summary sheet
AES Corp and the Republic of Cameroon
Construction of a gas-fired power plant with installed capacity of 216MW and a 100 km transmission line (225 kV) connecting the production site to the town of Edéa.
The aim of the project is to increase electricity generation capacity and address the serious power shortage blocking the country's development.
The project and related facilities present environmental and social challenges: acquiring the site will entail the physical displacement of a relatively small number of people and the economic displacement of a large proportion of them. Gas combustion at the plant will result in the emission of greenhouse and other gases. All environmental and social aspects of the project will be examined in detail during the appraisal.
The promoters are obliged to comply with the EIB's procurement procedures, which reflect the requirements of the corresponding EU directive.
The project will be appraised by the EIB subject to the successful conclusion of the review of the legal framework for the electricity sector.
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