Sicherung Energieversorgung Linz

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Summary sheet
Construction of a waste-to-energy co-generation plant and expansion of a gas-fired combined-cycle power plant in the city of Linz.
The waste-to-energy co-generation plant will improve the waste management in Linz by reducing the need for land filling, and contribute to an efficient energy recovery from the waste combustion.
The natural gas-fired combined cycle gas turbine plant constitutes an efficient means of co-generating heat and electricity with a relatively low environmental impact to meet the demand for municipal district heating and to secure the electricity supply in the region.
Both investment schemes concern well-established technologies in the respective sectors, also applied in other countries in the EU. They fall under Annex I of Directive 85/337/EC, amended 97/11/EC, 2003/35/EC, thus they are subject to a full EIA.
The promoter applies EU public procurement rules where applicable. Several contract notices related to the project have been published at this stage. Details will be verified during appraisal.
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