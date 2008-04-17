NFC Forestry Project

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Summary sheet
New Forests Company Ltd
Sustainable commercial plantation of eucalyptus and pine on degraded forest land. Namwasa is the first plantation of NFC, where the company intends to plant 6,544 ha until 2010.
The objective of the project is to plant fast growing trees for harvesting and sale as poles and round log. The project will generate environmental (see below) and social benefits. In particular, it will create large employment opportunities and its extensive community development programme will help alleviate poverty in the surrounding rural areas.
The project may generate carbon credits through carbon storage from the trees planted and may become eligible under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).The project will also be supporting biodiversity: in addition to the plantation, 26% of the concession area will be left for Assisted Natural Regeneration including the plantation of local species and the creation of a fauna protected area.
Equipment is being procured based on international consultations.
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