Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ITALIA MIDCAP II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2009 : € 100,000,000
15/02/2008 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2008
20060580
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Italia Midcap II
Mid-cap companies with up to 3,000 employees intermediated by banks to be approved on a case by case basis by the EIB.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million with a maximum of EUR 25 million for each single project.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Grouped loan for the financing of independent mid-cap companies.

Financing of medium scale investments realised in regional development areas ("Convergence Regions") as well as industrial projects in EU priority sectors like innovation, energy and environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Complying with EC and national legislation on environmental protection and right of on-site inspection.

Complying with EC procurement procedures. For large investments the Bank recommends that international bidding procedures be followed whenever possible, even if EC directives do not apply.

Comments

Industry / Energy / Environment.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications