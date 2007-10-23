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AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2008 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Final Environmental Impact Assessment report for the project: Mohlakeng - EN
Related publications
Executive Summary of the Environmental Scoping Report : Klarinet - EN
Related publications
Executive Summary of Environmental Scoping Report for the project: Chief Albert Luthuli Ext. 6 - EN
Related publications
Final Environmental Impact Assessment report for the project: Chief Mogale - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2008
20060563
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Affordable and Social Housing Global Loan

Absa Bank
Development Bank of Southern Africa
National Housing Finance Corporation
Nedbank
Standard Bank of South Africa

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit for funding the supply of affordable and social housing and associated urban infrastructure, including social amenities.

Financing of investments by private developers and non-profit entities e.g. Social Housing Institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will comply with both national standards and international recommendations in the field of environment and the protection of nature conservation sites.

Procurement will be in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related publications
Final Environmental Impact Assessment report for the project: Mohlakeng - EN
Related publications
Executive Summary of the Environmental Scoping Report : Klarinet - EN
Related publications
Executive Summary of Environmental Scoping Report for the project: Chief Albert Luthuli Ext. 6 - EN
Related publications
Final Environmental Impact Assessment report for the project: Chief Mogale - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications