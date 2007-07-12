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MEDICAL R&D EUROPE (SFF-RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2009 : € 50,000,000
28/08/2009 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 July 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/08/2009
20060555
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Medical R&D Europe
Global Health Care Group
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
EUR 415 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

European R&D site(s) of the promoter.

The project comprises the promoter’s ongoing R&D programme 2007-2009 and includes expenditures incurred in the promoter’s European facilities for internal personnel and other operating costs as well as expenses for clinical trials, cooperation, licences, patent registration and laboratory equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities will not materially change current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

This RDI project, encompassing leading R&D in biopharmaceutical and in medical devices aims at the development of innovative therapies and products targeting life-threatening diseases.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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