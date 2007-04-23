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FRANCE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 450,000,000
Urban development : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2011 : € 75,000,000
18/09/2007 : € 125,000,000
17/12/2009 : € 125,000,000
18/09/2007 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: EIB to provide EUR 125 million to Caisses d’Epargne to fund social housing
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 500 million for social housing

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2007
20060554
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
France Social Housing
Dexia Crédit Local (DCL), Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne (CNCE)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million..
EUR 47.55 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the rehabilitation and expansion of the social housing stock in France.

The project is in line with European policies on the urban environment, social cohesion and balanced spatial development. It will underpin the integrated policy of the French public authorities and the financing arrangements for the rehabilitation and construction of France's social housing stock in 2007-2009.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives and national regulations on environmental protection is required.

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation on procurement is required.

Other links
Related press
France: EIB to provide EUR 125 million to Caisses d’Epargne to fund social housing
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 500 million for social housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB to provide EUR 125 million to Caisses d’Epargne to fund social housing
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 500 million for social housing
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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