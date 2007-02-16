NOVOZYMES ENZYMES RDI

Summary sheet
Part-financing the Promoter's R&D investment programme over the 2007-2008 period.
The investment programme will focus on the discovery and development of innovative and novel industrial enzymes, pharmaceutical proteins and micro-organisms and is aimed at improving and consolidating the Promoter's technological leadership.
As the project concerns activities which will be carried out within existing R&D facilities, making use of existing laboratories and pilot plants, an EIA is not required by EU Directive 97/11. Existing facilities are regularly inspected for compliance with relevant environmental and health regulations. Appropriate treatment is in place to keep the small quantities of discharges and waste within regulatory limits. Enzymes-assisted processes are increasingly sought after because they are less environmentally intrusive, replacing more energy intensive or polluting, conventional processes.
The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. It has sound procedures for procuring specialised equipment and external services and its R&D activities are carried out by internal research staff. Based on past experience, the procurement procedures are expected to be entirely appropriate to the industry and satisfactory to the Bank.
Manufacturing.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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