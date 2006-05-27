Bursa Light Rail Transit System II

Summary sheet
The project comprises a 6.7 km extension of the existing Bursa Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) and supply of additional rolling stock for the entire system. The development is in line with the proposed phasing outlined in the Bursa LRTS Transport Planning Programme and represents the second phase of the LRTS, also known as Section C. The first phase of the project (Sections A and B) is being financed by the Bank (Bursa Light Rail Train, number 2002-0328) and is at the operational and implementation stages respectively.
Extension of the Light Rail Transit System of the Metropolitan City of Bursa.
The project is located primarily along the median of the existing road network and is likely to have limited potential environmental impact. The main impacts during the construction phase include accessibility to private and public properties and noise pollution levels close to the work sites.
The promoter has stated that both the infrastructure and rolling stock components of the project will be procured following open procedures with advertising in the OJEU in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and consistent with procurement Directive 2004/17/EC applicable within the EU. These procedures are suitable for the project and are satisfactory to the Bank.
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