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DEBRECEN UNIVERSITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 50,000,000
Education : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2007 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2007
20060506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Debrecen University
Debreceni Egyetem
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the development program and research and innovation activities at the University of Debrecen.

The purpose is to enhance the quality and efficiency of teaching and scientific work, and to expand research activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities to be considered will be carried out within the existing university facilities and are not expected to materially change current RDI practice at the university.

Hungarian public procurement law should comply fully with Directive 2004/18/EC and its predecessors, Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC and 93/37/EEC. Hence the Promoter and the competent authorities will ensure that any required tenders be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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