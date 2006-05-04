Health Sector Development Loan

Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of co-financing with the EU Commission’s funds of investment priorities under the health component of the Social Infrastructure Operational Programme (SIOP) included in The New Hungary Development Plan (2007-13).
The health component of SIOP consists of three sub-components: i) Development of regional outpatient specialist care centres; ii) Preparation of the institutional system of in-patient specialist care for structural change; iii) IT development activities in the health care system.
The projects appear unlikely to have a significant effect on environment. The basis for requesting (or not) an EIA by the competent authorities, the local planning and approval process and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, a pre-condition for EU grant and Bank support. For all civil works, supply and service contracts with amounts above the threshold stated in current EU legislation, tender notices will be published in the EU Official Journal.
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