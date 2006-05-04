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HEALTH SECTOR DEVELOPMENT LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/06/2008 : € 45,000,000
20/06/2011 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/06/2008
20060504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Health Sector Development Loan
Republic of Hungary acting through the National Development Agency.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
EUR 1.15 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of co-financing with the EU Commission’s funds of investment priorities under the health component of the Social Infrastructure Operational Programme (SIOP) included in The New Hungary Development Plan (2007-13).

The health component of SIOP consists of three sub-components: i) Development of regional outpatient specialist care centres; ii) Preparation of the institutional system of in-patient specialist care for structural change; iii) IT development activities in the health care system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The projects appear unlikely to have a significant effect on environment. The basis for requesting (or not) an EIA by the competent authorities, the local planning and approval process and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.

Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, a pre-condition for EU grant and Bank support. For all civil works, supply and service contracts with amounts above the threshold stated in current EU legislation, tender notices will be published in the EU Official Journal.

Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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