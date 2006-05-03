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DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 150,000,000
Education : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/08/2007 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/08/2007
20060503
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Diákhitel - Student Loan II
Diákhitel Központ Zrt.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing part of the costs of third level studies by providing loans to higher education students through Diákhitel Központ Zrt. (Diákhitel).

The project comprises a loan to Diákhitel, which in turn would channel the funds to the final beneficiaries at favourable terms and conditions to contribute to the financing of the cost of their higher education studies and associated living expenses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Not applicable.

In order to conduct its activities Diákhitel outsources some services. Outsourcing has been done in a competitive manner, following the strict procurement regulations that apply to Hungarian State owned companies, supervised by the State Budgetary Institution.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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