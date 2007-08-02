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PV MODULES MANUFACTURING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2008 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related press
South Africa: EIB supports renewable energy market with EUR 40 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
2 August 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2008
20060500
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PV-Modules Manufacturing Facility

Thin Film Solar Technologies SA (Pty) Ltd.
Mr Johan Buys Project Manager
Telephone (landline): +27 21 863 0623

Telephone (mobile): +27 83 769 7960

e-mail: johan.buys@gmail.com

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
EUR 80 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Establishment of a start-up photovoltaic (PV) modules manufacturing facility, consisting of a production line with an annual capacity of 30 MWp.

The project is expected to foster the international competitiveness in the global PV-industry and to contribute to decreasing the cost of PV-generated electricity down to market price parity over time. It indirectly contributes to the EU policies in the development of renewable energy technologies, sustainable energy production and climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Production of semiconductors, which includes photovoltaic cells, is not listed in the EIA Directive 97/11. In South Africa, for all industrial projects, a base EIA needs to be prepared and presented to the concerned Environmental Ministry of the Province. The Ministry then decides if a full EIA is required or if supplementary information to the base EIA will be sufficient. The promoter has engaged a specialised environmental consultancy company to prepare the EIA for the project.

Procurement will be in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
South Africa: EIB supports renewable energy market with EUR 40 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
South Africa: EIB supports renewable energy market with EUR 40 million loan
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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