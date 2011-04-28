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BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cameroon : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/09/2012 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Evaluation environnementale et sociale (EES) - Evaluation des impacts environnementaux et sociaux (EIES)
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Plan d'Indemnisation et de Reinstallation
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Évaluation Environnementale et Sociale (EES) - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Related press
Cameroon’s Lom Pangar hydropower project to receive EUR 30m EIB funding

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/09/2012
20060488
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lom Pangar Dam

EDC - Electricity Development Corporation

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million.
Indicative amount: EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 46 metre-high regulating dam on the Sanaga river, a 30MW hydropower plant at the foot of the dam and a 110 km transmission line.

This is one of the main projects planned by the Cameroon government to address the serious power shortage blocking the country's development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this nature presents major social and environmental challenges, the main aspects of which are as follows: the physical and economic displacement of the people affected by the project; the flooding of around 540 km2 of land, including around 300 km2 of natural forest; the proximity of the dam to the Deng Deng forest, a natural habitat for a large population of primates; submersion of around 25 km of the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline. The project's social and environmental aspects will have to be addressed in detail to the EIB's full satisfaction before any undertaking can be made.

For the EIB-financed part of the project, EDC is obliged to comply with the EIB's procurement procedures, which reflect the requirements of the corresponding EU directive.

Comments

The project will be appraised by the EIB subject to the successful conclusion of the review of the legal framework for the electricity sector.

Related documents
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Evaluation environnementale et sociale (EES) - Evaluation des impacts environnementaux et sociaux (EIES)
10/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Plan d'Indemnisation et de Reinstallation
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Évaluation Environnementale et Sociale (EES) - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
Cameroon’s Lom Pangar hydropower project to receive EUR 30m EIB funding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR
Publication Date
3 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54858315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20060488
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Evaluation environnementale et sociale (EES) - Evaluation des impacts environnementaux et sociaux (EIES)
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163311721
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060488
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Plan d'Indemnisation et de Reinstallation
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163308198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060488
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Évaluation Environnementale et Sociale (EES) - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163315841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060488
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Evaluation environnementale et sociale (EES) - Evaluation des impacts environnementaux et sociaux (EIES)
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Plan d'Indemnisation et de Reinstallation
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Évaluation Environnementale et Sociale (EES) - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Other links
Summary sheet
Lom Pangar Dam
Data sheet
BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
Cameroon’s Lom Pangar hydropower project to receive EUR 30m EIB funding

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cameroon’s Lom Pangar hydropower project to receive EUR 30m EIB funding
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Evaluation environnementale et sociale (EES) - Evaluation des impacts environnementaux et sociaux (EIES)
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Plan d'Indemnisation et de Reinstallation
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR - Évaluation Environnementale et Sociale (EES) - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications