BARRAGE RESERVOIR DE LOM PANGAR

Summary sheet
EDC - Electricity Development Corporation
Construction of a 46 metre-high regulating dam on the Sanaga river, a 30MW hydropower plant at the foot of the dam and a 110 km transmission line.
This is one of the main projects planned by the Cameroon government to address the serious power shortage blocking the country's development.
A project of this nature presents major social and environmental challenges, the main aspects of which are as follows: the physical and economic displacement of the people affected by the project; the flooding of around 540 km2 of land, including around 300 km2 of natural forest; the proximity of the dam to the Deng Deng forest, a natural habitat for a large population of primates; submersion of around 25 km of the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline. The project's social and environmental aspects will have to be addressed in detail to the EIB's full satisfaction before any undertaking can be made.
For the EIB-financed part of the project, EDC is obliged to comply with the EIB's procurement procedures, which reflect the requirements of the corresponding EU directive.
The project will be appraised by the EIB subject to the successful conclusion of the review of the legal framework for the electricity sector.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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