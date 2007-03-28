Moldova European Roads

Summary sheet
Contact point: Anatolii Usatii
Rehabilitation of key sections of Moldova's road trunk network along the main North-South and East-West axes, including in particular links of high EU interest.
The Project will comprise two phases and is expected to be co-financed by the EIB, the EBRD and the World Bank Group. Grant resources from the EU and/or other donors would be sought in complement. The Government of Moldova would, in parallel, rehabilitate additional sections on the key axes of Moldova's trunk road network.
Moldova is a border state between the EU and the countries further to the East. The project is expected to create benefits in vehicle operating costs, time savings and improved safety for road users. It will help secure better access to EU markets and encourage foreign direct investment inflows into Moldova.
No significant environmental problems are foreseen and the project will have a rather limited environmental impact as it involves rehabilitation schemes. Construction permits are to be granted after presentation of the respective detailed designs. The project would not fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the EC Directive, if located in the EU. It does not require an EIA.
Procurement for the proposed project would be carried out in accordance with the World Bank's set of rules. All construction works and supervision contracts will be tendered internationally, including prior publication in the OJEU.
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