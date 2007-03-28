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CTP INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 462,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 462,000,000
Services : € 92,400,000
Industry : € 369,600,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2007 : € 92,400,000
13/12/2007 : € 369,600,000
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Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 462 million for industrial and business parks

Summary sheet

Release date
28 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2007
20060484
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CTP Industrial and Business Parks
CTP Invest Spol s.r.o.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 462 million.
EUR 900 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of developing industry, logistic and business parks in the Czech Republic, excluding Prague, and mainly in Brno, Ostrava and Plzen (and soon Pardubice). CTP will manage these properties as long-term leases to renowned customers active in the Czech market (industries and services).

The project will result in improving the regional economic bases and productivity growth, as well as purchasing power, as incoming local and foreign investors will move in to the (mostly built-to-order) constructions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental impact legislation in the Czech Republic is based on the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Competent Authority has decided that no formal EIA is required. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal, including possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats' 92/43/EEC and Birds' 79/409/EEC Directives).

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.

Comments

Real Estate, Renting and Business Activities

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 462 million for industrial and business parks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 462 million for industrial and business parks
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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