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PANAMA CANAL EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 359,272,831.8
Countries
Sector(s)
Panama : € 359,272,831.8
Transport : € 359,272,831.8
Signature date(s)
5/01/2009 : € 359,272,831.8
Other links
Related press
EIB helps to finance widening of Panama Canal

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/01/2009
20060467
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Panama Canal Expansion
Autoridad del Canal de Panama.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 500 million.
EUR 3,900 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the expansion of the Panama Canal through the addition of a third set of locks.

To increase the Canal’s capacity and to improve its competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project had been within the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11 and would require an EIA. The Panama Environmental Authority has classified the project in the “III” category, requiring the preparation of a full EIA.
The EIA has been carried out and the environmental authorization was issued in November 2007.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The Promoter’s procurement strategy and procedures will be reviewed during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
EIB helps to finance widening of Panama Canal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB helps to finance widening of Panama Canal
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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