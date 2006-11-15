FINANSBANK GLOBAL LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Finansbank A. Ş.
www.finansbank.com.tr
Contact: Devrim M. Baykent,
Vice President - Banking
Relations & Structured Funding International Division
Finansbank
Büyükdere Caddesi 129
34394 Mecidiyeköy -- Istanbul
Turkey
Tel: +90 212 318 5167
Devrim.baykent@finansbank.com.tr
Line of credit for the financing of small and medium scale productive investments across Turkey.
To enhance the prospects for economic growth and employment in Turkey through the provision of long-term financing for small/medium scale projects undertaken by small and medium sized enterprises or local authorities.
All investment financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant legal framework in Turkey and to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB, in line, as appropriate, with the EU environmental policy and legislation.
EIB’s standard procurement guidelines applicable to Global Loans will apply.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.