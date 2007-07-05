Istanbul Urban Transport II

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of a new, 17 km long metro line on the Anatolian side of Istanbul and the extension of another one, 8 km in length, on the European side of the Metropolitan area.
The project will contribute to alleviate the present and future traffic problems.
The project forms part of a public transport development plan for Istanbul. Were to be implemented within the EU the project would fall within the scope of Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) and it is therefore for the competent authority to decide whether a formal Environmental Impact Assessment is required. According to Turkish legislation on the environment, a full EIA is not required for this type of project. However, a so-called pre-environmental impact study identifying the main impacts and defining the mitigating measures has to be carried out (to be checked during appraisal).
The Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul (the awarding authority) follows standard international open tendering procedures in compliance with the Bank's guidelines for procurement.The promoter has informed the Bank that it is their intention to proceed in the similar way for the procurement of contracts related to the construction of the new line. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable for the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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