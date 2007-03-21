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GLAVERBEL CZ EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 71,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 71,000,000
Industry : € 71,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2007 : € 71,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2007
20060456
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Glaverbel Czech Expansion
Glaverbel Czech a.s.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 71 million.
EUR 143 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction, installation and operation of a Float Glass Production Line largely to supply the automotive glass industry.

The investments carried out under the proposed project will contribute to the regional economic development and employment by strengthening industrial capacity and create some 70 new jobs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental impact legislation in the Czech Republic is based on the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Competent Authority has decided that no formal EIA is required. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal, including possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats' 92/43/EEC and Birds' 79/409/EEC Directives).

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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